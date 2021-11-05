in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

ABBA’s “Voyage” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

ABBA’s first album in forty years is making waves on iTunes.

ABBA - Voyage artwork courtesy of Capitol Records

For the first time in more than forty years, ABBA has released a new studio album.

Entitled “Voyage,” the eagerly anticipated studio album launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The release unsurprisingly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart, seizing the throne from Ed Sheeran’s “=.”

“Voyage” remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 3AM ET.

“=” is now #2 on the chart, with Summer Walker’s new “Still Over It” at #3. Bullet For My Valentine’s new self-titled album follows at #4, ahead of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ new “The Future” at #5.

abbabullet for my valentineed sheeranNathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweatssummer walkervoyage

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” Going For Immediate Radio Airplay