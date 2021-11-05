ABBA’s “Voyage” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

For the first time in more than forty years, ABBA has released a new studio album.

Entitled “Voyage,” the eagerly anticipated studio album launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The release unsurprisingly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart, seizing the throne from Ed Sheeran’s “=.”

“Voyage” remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 3AM ET.

“=” is now #2 on the chart, with Summer Walker’s new “Still Over It” at #3. Bullet For My Valentine’s new self-titled album follows at #4, ahead of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ new “The Future” at #5.