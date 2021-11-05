MUNA & Phoebe Bridgers, Tori Kelly, Avril Lavigne Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

Of the four “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes set to air this week, three will feature a compelling musical performance. The other will feature a noteworthy stand-up segment.

According to CBS, MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers will collaborate for a performance on the November 8 episode. Tori Kelly will play the November 9 broadcast, and Avril Lavigne will provide music on November 10.

The November 11 episode, the week’s last original, will feature stand-up from Laurie Kilmartin.

Who else will appear on “Corden” this week? The answer to that question comes in this week’s official listings:

Monday, Nov. 8

Tig Notaro; Dr. Michael Eric Dyson; musical performance by Muna feat. Phoebe Bridgers (n)

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Gal Gadot; Henry Lloyd-Hughes; musical performance by Tori Kelly (n)

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Dwayne Johnson; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (n)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Andrew Garfield; Jamie Dornan; stand-up comedy performance by Laurie Kilmartin (n)