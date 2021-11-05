in TV News

MUNA & Phoebe Bridgers, Tori Kelly, Avril Lavigne Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

Say hello to this week’s “Late Late Show” musical performers.

Tori Kelly performs on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Scheduled to air Thursday, August 13, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT)Photo: Best screen grab possible. 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Of the four “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes set to air this week, three will feature a compelling musical performance. The other will feature a noteworthy stand-up segment.

According to CBS, MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers will collaborate for a performance on the November 8 episode. Tori Kelly will play the November 9 broadcast, and Avril Lavigne will provide music on November 10.

The November 11 episode, the week’s last original, will feature stand-up from Laurie Kilmartin.

Who else will appear on “Corden” this week? The answer to that question comes in this week’s official listings:

Monday, Nov. 8

Tig Notaro; Dr. Michael Eric Dyson; musical performance by Muna feat. Phoebe Bridgers (n)

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Gal Gadot; Henry Lloyd-Hughes; musical performance by Tori Kelly (n)

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Dwayne Johnson; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (n)

Thursday, Nov. 11

Andrew Garfield; Jamie Dornan; stand-up comedy performance by Laurie Kilmartin (n)

avril lavignecbsjames cordenlaurie kilmartinmunaphoebe bridgersthe late late showtori kelly

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

ABBA’s “Voyage” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart