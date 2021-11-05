Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” Going For Immediate Radio Airplay

A pair of high-profile collaborations launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and both songs are going for immediate airplay.

Indeed, Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic release “Smokin Out The Window” were released to mainstream radio just as they made their respective debuts on digital platforms.

Both songs should receive plenty of pop radio airplay on opening weekend. The first playlist adds will be reported in conjunction with the November 9 pop radio add board (each song’s official “impact date”).

“Smokin Out The Window” will also be impacting hot adult contemporary; the impact date at said format will be November 8.