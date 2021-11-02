NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” tops the Mediabase pop radio add board.

The collaboration won support from another 54 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, a count that convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame,” the week’s second-most added song, scored playlist support from another 25 stations.

With 23 adds each, Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” and WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” tie for third. Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS)” follows in fifth place with 22 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Chloe’s “Have Mercy” (20 adds, 6th-most), Charli XCX’s “Good ONes” (14 adds, 7th-most), Anitta’s “Faking Love (featuring Saweetie)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), 88rising & BIBI’s “The Weekend’ (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).