Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Scheduled To Appear On November 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

With “Saturday Night Live” in a new season and “The Freak Brothers” set to launch on Tubi, Pete Davidson has some noteworthy projects to discuss. He will have a forum for that discussion on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to the network, the actor, comedian, and “SNL” star will be the lead interview guest on the November 8 “Late Night” episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Emily Ratajkowski, who will be appearing in support of her “My Body” book.

Elmo Lovano will also be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, November 2: Guests Willie Geist (Sunday Today with Willie Geist), Steve Schirripa & Michael Imperioli (Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos, Talking Sopranos) and Fortune Feimster. Roy Mayorga sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1215.

Wednesday, November 3: Guests Keri Russell (Antlers), Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You, A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape) and musical guest Jake Wesley Rogers (Song: Weddings and Funerals,” EP: Pluto). Roy Mayorga sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1216.

Thursday, November 4: Guests Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) and Jonathan Majors (The Harder They Fall). Roy Mayorga sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1217.

Friday, November 5: Guests Beanie Feldstein (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Norman Lear (ALL IN THE FAMILY: THE SHOW THAT CHANGED TELEVISION) and musical guest Lady A (Performance: “Like A Lady,” Album: What a Song Can Do (Chapter One)). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/27/21)

Monday, November 8: Guests Pete Davidson (The Freak Brothers) and Emily Ratajkowski (My Body). Elmo Lovano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1218.

Tuesday, November 9: Guests Sarah Silverman (Santa Inc., The Sarah Silverman Podcast), Gary Gulman (Gary Gulman: Born on Third Base) and Mark Ronson (The FADER Uncovered Podcast). Elmo Lovano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1219.