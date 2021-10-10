in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Spends 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“STAY” tops two radio formats this week.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

As it continues its reign as pop radio’s biggest song, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” reaches #1 at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

— Credited with ~19,669 pop spins during the October 3-9 tracking period, “STAY” celebrates a sixth week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 201, while keeping “STAY” comfortably ahead of the competition.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” which received ~16,845 spins (-432), holds at #2.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays at #3 this week, and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” rises one spot to #4. Maneskin’s “Beggin” also ascends one place, in its case moving up to #5.

— A spin count of ~6,579 (+344) meanwhile lifts “STAY” two places to #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. “Bad Habits” falls one spot to #2 with ~6,323 spins (-68).

“good 4 u” descends one place to #3, as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” spends another week at #4. Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” concurrently rises one position to #5.

