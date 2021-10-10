Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT,” Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio; Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Top 25

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” and Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “THATS WHAT I WANT” earns #18 on this week’s chart. The Lil Nas X song received 5,529 spins during the October 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,830.

Credited with 4,596 spins (+1,066), “Who’s In Your Head” enjoys a two-place lift to #20.

— As the Lil Nas X and Jonas Brothers songs reach the Top 20, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” secures a Top 25 position.

The collaboration, which received 3,727 spins (+1,118), ascends seven spots to #22.