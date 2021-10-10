Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” completes its journey to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, the Lee Brice single seizes the throne from Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”
In addition to leading in chart points, Brice’s single dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 3-9 tracking period. “Memory I Don’t Mess With” garnered ~8,728 spins (+1,217) and ~39.99 million audience impressions.
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” moves up one spot to #2 this week, while the aforementioned “Cold Beer Calling My Name” drops two spots to #3. Elvie Shane’s “My Boy” holds at #4, and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” stays at #5.
