in Music News

Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Lee Brice scores his latest #1 hit.

Lee Brice - Memory I Don't Mess With video screen | Curb Records

Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With” completes its journey to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Lee Brice single seizes the throne from Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”

In addition to leading in chart points, Brice’s single dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 3-9 tracking period. “Memory I Don’t Mess With” garnered ~8,728 spins (+1,217) and ~39.99 million audience impressions.

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” moves up one spot to #2 this week, while the aforementioned “Cold Beer Calling My Name” drops two spots to #3. Elvie Shane’s “My Boy” holds at #4, and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” stays at #5.

Carrie Underwoodelvie shanejameson rodgersjason aldeanlee briceluke combsmemory i don't mess withwalker hayes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Joel Corry, Jax Jones, Charli XCX & Saweetie’s “Out Out” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Spends 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio