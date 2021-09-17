in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed” Wins US Album Sales Race, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Holds At #1 Overall

The album race once again ends in a split-chart scenario.

Kacey Musgraves in simple times | Interscope/MCA Nashville

The September 10-16 US album race ends in a split-chart scenario, with Kacey Musgraves’ “star-crossed” ruling for album sales and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” again leading the way for total units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new Musgraves album sold 41.9K US copies during the official tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “star-crossed” generated 72.8K in total consumption.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the unit total places “star-crossed” at #3 on the overall chart. Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” takes #1 for a second week with 233K units (6.4K from album sales, with the overwhelming majority of the others coming from streams) and Kanye West’s “Donda” holds at #2 with 80.5K.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the overall outcome should be the same: a sales victory for “star-crossed,” and a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 for “Certified Lover Boy.”

certified lover boyDrakekacey musgraveskanye weststar-crossed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s New “Wildest Dreams” Version Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Tops Album Chart