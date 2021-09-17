Taylor Swift’s New “Wildest Dreams” Version Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Tops Album Chart

The new “Taylor’s Version” of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” are making noise on the US iTunes song and album sales charts, respectively.

“Wildest Dreams” shot to #1 on the song chart quickly following its release, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of 3PM ET. Its closest competition comes from Walker Hayes’ late summer smash “Fancy Like.”

Spencer Crandall’s “Made” follows at #3, ahead of Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (#4) and Britnee Kellogg’s “Hey Mama” (#5).

— “MONTERO” meanwhile rules the all-genre album chart as of press time. Spiritbox’s “Eternal Blue” (#2), Daughtry’s “Dearly Beloved” (#3), Thrice’s “Horizons / East” (#4), and Scotty McCreery’s “Same Truck” (#5) also hold Top 5 positions.