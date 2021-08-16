The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” ranks as hot adult contemporary radio’s most added song.

The new single won support from another 26 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 23 stations, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Silk Sonic’s “Skate” follows in third with 16 pickups, while an add count of 13 positions The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” in fourth. Dua Lipa’s “Love Again,” a new playlist pickup for 10 stations, grabs fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Seth Power’s “Going Somewhere” (7 adds, 6th-most), Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream” (6 adds, 7th-most), American Authors’ “Nice And Easy (featuring Mark McGrath)” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “I Quit Drinking” (4 adds, 10th-most, tie).