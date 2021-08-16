in Music News

Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100, Begins Receiving Alternative Radio Airplay

The new single posted stellar opening week streaming numbers.

Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead | Video screen | Warner Records

In an earlier report, Headline Planet noted that Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” posted strong opening day streaming numbers on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

The strength continued throughout opening week, helping “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” make the Billboard Hot 100.

The single starts at #88 on this week’s chart, giving the artist her first career Hot 100 entry.

In addition to streaming, the Hot 100 accounts for sales and radio activity. Barret’s single did post respectable early sales numbers as well.

Radio airplay has not yet been significant, but it has been building in advance of the song’s August 17 impact. Key early supporters include Music Choice, Jacksonville’s X106.5, Tampa’s 97X, and Reno’s Alt 92.1.

i hope ur miserable until ur deadnessa barrett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Special Look: Battle Advisors Camila Cabello, Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Pose With “The Voice” Coaches

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song