Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100, Begins Receiving Alternative Radio Airplay

In an earlier report, Headline Planet noted that Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” posted strong opening day streaming numbers on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

The strength continued throughout opening week, helping “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” make the Billboard Hot 100.

The single starts at #88 on this week’s chart, giving the artist her first career Hot 100 entry.

In addition to streaming, the Hot 100 accounts for sales and radio activity. Barret’s single did post respectable early sales numbers as well.

Radio airplay has not yet been significant, but it has been building in advance of the song’s August 17 impact. Key early supporters include Music Choice, Jacksonville’s X106.5, Tampa’s 97X, and Reno’s Alt 92.1.