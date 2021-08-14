The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Has Biggest Day Yet, Surpasses 10 Million Single-Day Streams On Spotify

Remember that previous article about The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” continuing to get hotter? If anything, said line was an understatement.

The song, which reached 9 million single-day streams for the first time earlier this week, blasted past the 10 million single-day mark on Friday, August 13. Spotify credits “STAY” with 10,164,435 worldwide streams, which helps the song remain a dominant #1 on the platform’s global chart.

It, moreover, positions “STAY” as just the fifteenth song to accumulate over ten million streams in a single-day. One of the other songs, notably, is Justin Bieber’s Ed Sheeran collaboration “I Don’t Care.”

Not simply a smash on Spotify, “STAY” also holds the #1 position on the Global Apple Music streaming chart. It has also been a strong seller and radio performer since its release.