in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Has Biggest Day Yet, Surpasses 10 Million Single-Day Streams On Spotify

“STAY” reaches another milestone on Spotify.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

Remember that previous article about The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” continuing to get hotter? If anything, said line was an understatement.

The song, which reached 9 million single-day streams for the first time earlier this week, blasted past the 10 million single-day mark on Friday, August 13. Spotify credits “STAY” with 10,164,435 worldwide streams, which helps the song remain a dominant #1 on the platform’s global chart.

It, moreover, positions “STAY” as just the fifteenth song to accumulate over ten million streams in a single-day. One of the other songs, notably, is Justin Bieber’s Ed Sheeran collaboration “I Don’t Care.”

Not simply a smash on Spotify, “STAY” also holds the #1 position on the Global Apple Music streaming chart. It has also been a strong seller and radio performer since its release.

Justin Bieberstaythe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Scores Massive First Day Airplay At Pop, Rhythmic & Urban Radio; Makes Top 5 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts