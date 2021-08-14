Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Scores Massive First Day Airplay At Pop, Rhythmic & Urban Radio; Makes Top 5 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts

In addition to topping the US iTunes song sales chart, Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” received massive opening day airplay at three major radio formats, attracted ample interest on YouTube, and made the Top 5 on the US Spotify and Apple Music Charts.

According to Mediabase, “Rumors” had received 1,542 pop radio spins, 506 rhythmic radio plays, and 619 urban radio spins by the end of Friday. With those counts, “Rumors” is on track to debut inside the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop rand rhythmic charts. It is meanwhile already trending Top 50 at urban radio.

Nearing the 6 million view mark as of press time Saturday morning, the buzzy video reached #1 on the YouTube Trending For Music Chart.

“Rumors” additionally earned #3 on the US Spotify chart for Friday with 1,541,058 opening day American streams. It concurrently starts at #4 on the daily US Apple Music Chart.