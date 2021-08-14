Badshah & Aastha Gill Claim Top Two Spots On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart As “Paani Paani” Holds At #1, “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” Debuts At #2

The top two spots on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart belong to Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Their collaborative “Paani Paani” holds at #1 on this week’s listing. The smash hit video added another 40.1 million views to its total during the August 6-12 tracking period; said count tops last week’s mark by 11.4%.

Despite a very late week arrival, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Sahdev Dirdo and Rico’s full version of “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” concurrently debuts at #2. The video, which did not even launch until August 11, amassed 27.2 million views by the end of the August 6-12 tracking period.

The tracks concurrently appear at #3 (+1) and #10 on the Global YouTube Songs Charts, which account for total views across all eligible uploads.