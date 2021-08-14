in Music News

Badshah & Aastha Gill Claim Top Two Spots On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart As “Paani Paani” Holds At #1, “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” Debuts At #2

Badshah and Aastha Gill remain forces on YouTube.

The top two spots on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart belong to Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Their collaborative “Paani Paani” holds at #1 on this week’s listing. The smash hit video added another 40.1 million views to its total during the August 6-12 tracking period; said count tops last week’s mark by 11.4%.

Despite a very late week arrival, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Sahdev Dirdo and Rico’s full version of “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” concurrently debuts at #2. The video, which did not even launch until August 11, amassed 27.2 million views by the end of the August 6-12 tracking period.

The tracks concurrently appear at #3 (+1) and #10 on the Global YouTube Songs Charts, which account for total views across all eligible uploads.

