The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Continues To Get Hotter, Surpasses 9 Million Single-Day Spotify Streams

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” took over #1 on the Global Spotify chart in late July, and it is showing no sign of slowing down. The song, in fact, just recorded its biggest daily Spotify performance yet.

According to filtered Spotify Charts data, “STAY” recorded a whopping 9,218,788 worldwide streams on Wednesday, August 11. The figure, which tops the 8,991,272 mark from Tuesday, is the song’s first daily streaming total to cross the 9 million mark.

It, obviously, keeps “STAY” as a dominant #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart. No other song even reached 6 million in daily streams on Wednesday.

“STAY,” the reigning #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, appears on the extended iteration of The Kid LAROI’s chart-topping “F*CK LOVE” album.