in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Continues To Get Hotter, Surpasses 9 Million Single-Day Spotify Streams

“STAY” had its biggest day yet on Spotify.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” took over #1 on the Global Spotify chart in late July, and it is showing no sign of slowing down. The song, in fact, just recorded its biggest daily Spotify performance yet.

According to filtered Spotify Charts data, “STAY” recorded a whopping 9,218,788 worldwide streams on Wednesday, August 11. The figure, which tops the 8,991,272 mark from Tuesday, is the song’s first daily streaming total to cross the 9 million mark.

It, obviously, keeps “STAY” as a dominant #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart. No other song even reached 6 million in daily streams on Wednesday.

“STAY,” the reigning #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, appears on the extended iteration of The Kid LAROI’s chart-topping “F*CK LOVE” album.

Justin Bieberstaythe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Katie Ledecky Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Headed For #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart