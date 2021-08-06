in Album Sales, Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Wins Album Sales Race, Debuts As Dominant #1 In United States

“Happier Than Ever” by far ranked as the week’s top-performing album.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever cover art | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” unsurprisingly ranked as America’s best-selling and most-consumed album during the July 30-August 5 tracking period.

According to Hits Daily Double, the “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” follow-up sold 148.5K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 234.0K in total first-week consumption.

Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best. The next-best-seller sold 52.0K (Prince’s “Welcome 2 America”), while the #2 performer in total consumption generated 68.7K units (The Kid LAROI’s “F*CK LOVE”).

Billboard’s specific numbers, due Sunday, may slightly differ from those reported by Hits. There will be no difference in the overall outcome, however, as “Happier Than Ever” will top the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

billie eilishhappier than ever

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Big Red Machine Scheduled To Perform On August 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Jodie Comer To Discuss “Free Guy” On August 9 “Good Morning America”