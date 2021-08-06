Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Wins Album Sales Race, Debuts As Dominant #1 In United States

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” unsurprisingly ranked as America’s best-selling and most-consumed album during the July 30-August 5 tracking period.

According to Hits Daily Double, the “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” follow-up sold 148.5K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 234.0K in total first-week consumption.

Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best. The next-best-seller sold 52.0K (Prince’s “Welcome 2 America”), while the #2 performer in total consumption generated 68.7K units (The Kid LAROI’s “F*CK LOVE”).

Billboard’s specific numbers, due Sunday, may slightly differ from those reported by Hits. There will be no difference in the overall outcome, however, as “Happier Than Ever” will top the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.