Jodie Comer To Discuss “Free Guy” On August 9 “Good Morning America”

The actress will make a daytime appearance in support of “Free Guy.”

Free Guy promotional poster | 20th Century Fox

As previously reported, “Free Guy” star Jodie Comer will support the new film with an appearance on the August 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Three days earlier, she will make a daytime appearance.

ABC confirms the Emmy winner for the August 9 edition of “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature an interview with Candace Parker, a performance by Tinashe, and a “Rise and Shine” tour feature on Idaho.

Complete “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, Aug. 9— GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Idaho; professional basketball player and host Candace Parker (“Moments With Candace Parker”); actress Jodie Comer (“Free Guy”); GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Tinashe

Tuesday, Aug. 10— Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”); actress and author Cecily Strong (“This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir”)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Iowa; actor Marlon Wayans (“Respect”); actress Rebecca Hall (“The Night House”); GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Sebastián Yatra

Thursday, Aug. 12— Actors Cheyenne Jackson and Booboo Stewart (“Descendants: The Royal Wedding”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 13— GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Sheryl Crow; actress Avantika (“Spin”)

Saturday, August 14—Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

