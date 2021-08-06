in TV News

Big Red Machine Scheduled To Perform On August 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Big Red Machine project will deliver a high-profile TV performance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Wednesday’s June 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Like several of its late-night peers, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will return from hiatus during the week of August 9. One of the first new episodes will feature a noteworthy performance.

Indeed, CBS confirms that Big Red Machine will deliver music on the August 10 edition of America’s most-watched late-night show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Brian Stelter.

A collaboration between Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner, Big Red Machine will launch its new album “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?” on August 27.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Stephen King (August 9) and Winston Duke (August 9). Listings are subject to change.

