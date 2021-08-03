Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s New Silk Sonic Song “Skate” Receives Sizzling Hot Welcome At Radio, Scores Most Added Honor At 5 Formats

“Skate,” the second single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic project, received a tidal wave of opening week support at radio.

The song earned the “most added” at honor at a whopping five formats this week.

Indeed, “Skate” tops the Mediabase add boards for the pop, rhythmic, urban, hot adult contemporary, and R&B (formerly urban adult contemporary) formats. More importantly, it does so with impressive add counts at each format.

“Skate” landed at 95 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, 45 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, 51 Mediabase-monitored urban stations, 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, and 51 Mediabase-monitored R&B stations this week. Whereas “Skate” was the runaway winner at pop, hot adult contemporary and R&B, it held off very strong competition at rhythmic and urban. Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” was a competitive rhythmic challenger with 37 adds; Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” (47) and the aforementioned “Woo Baby” (43) posted big numbers at urban.

Not simply symbolic, the adds are coming with big airplay. “Skate” is flying up the airplay charts at all formats.