Holly Humberstone Scheduled To Perform On August 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Wednesday was a rather eventful day for Holly Humberstone.

Earlier in the day, the artist announced that her EP “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” will arrive on November 5. In conjunction with the announcement, she released a new song entitled “Please Don’t Leave Just Yet.”

Wednesday evening, another big story emerged: the artist will be performing on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode.

NBC confirms Humberstone for the August 11 edition of its flagship talk show. The broadcast will also feature interviews with Ryan Reynolds and Joel Kinnaman.

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Billie Eilish (August 9), Abigail Breslin (August 9), Barbra Streisand (August 10), Marlon Wayans (August 10), and Snoh Aalegra (August 10). All listing are subject to change.