Holly Humberstone Scheduled To Perform On August 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Ryan Reynolds and Joel Kinnaman.

Holly Humberstone - Walls are Way Too Thin music video screen | UMG/Polydor

Wednesday was a rather eventful day for Holly Humberstone.

Earlier in the day, the artist announced that her EP “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” will arrive on November 5. In conjunction with the announcement, she released a new song entitled “Please Don’t Leave Just Yet.”

Wednesday evening, another big story emerged: the artist will be performing on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode.

NBC confirms Humberstone for the August 11 edition of its flagship talk show. The broadcast will also feature interviews with Ryan Reynolds and Joel Kinnaman.

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Billie Eilish (August 9), Abigail Breslin (August 9), Barbra Streisand (August 10), Marlon Wayans (August 10), and Snoh Aalegra (August 10). All listing are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

