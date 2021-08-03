Grandson & Jessie Reyez’s “Rain,” SEB’s “Seaside Demo” Tie For Most Added At Alternative Radio

The top of this week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board features a tie, as grandson & Jessie Reyez’s “Rain” and SEB’s “seaside_demo” share the most added distinction.

The two songs each landed at 11 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week, tallies which rank as the week’s best.

Maneskin’s “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” a playlist pickup for 9 stations, follows in third on the Mediabase alternative add board. The Linda Lindas’ “Oh!” grabs fourth place with 8 pickups, and Walk The Moon’s “Can You Handle My Love?” takes fifth with 7 new adds.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Billie Eilish’s “NDA” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Palaye Royale’s “No Love In LA” (4 adds, 8th-most), The Marias’ “Hush” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Jawny’s “Honeypie” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie).