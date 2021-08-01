Songs By Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Maneskin, Bazzi, Twenty One Pilots, Tesher & Jason Derulo Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Several songs officially reach the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #86, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” makes this week’s listing at #32. The new single received 1,203 spins during the July 25-31 tracking period (+1,153).

Up ten places, Maneskin’s “Beggin” enters at #34. The global phenomenon received 1,163 tracking week spins (+639).

Credited with 1,142 spins (+908), Bazzi’s “I Like That” jumps twenty places to #35.

An eight-place rise brings twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” to #37. The “Scaled and Icy” single posted a tracking period play count of 880 (+397).

Tesher and Jason Derulo’s “Jalebi Baby,” which received 672 spins (+109), meanwhile moves up three spots to #39.