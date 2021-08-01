Songs By Dixie & Rubi Rose, Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign & 070 Shake, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, SEB, Masked Wolf Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Thanks to the airplay they earned during the July 25-31 tracking period, Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose),” Swedish House Mafia’s “Lifetime (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake),” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate,” SEB’s “seaside_demo,” and Masked Wolf’s “Say So” claim Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 614 times during the tracking period (+562), “Psycho” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #84 last week.

Up twelve places, “Lifetime” earns #45 with 534 spins (+335).

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Skate” earns #46 with 470 spins.

A spin count of 330 (+133) concurrently lifts “seaside_demo” nine places to #49.

Credited with 312 spins (+62), “Say So” ascends two spots to #50.