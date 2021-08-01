in Music News

Shouse’s “Love Tonight” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Love Tonight” takes over the top spot on the dance chart.

Love Tonight - Radio Edit video screenshot | INgrooves/Hell Beach

Shouse’ “Love Tonight” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Love Tonight” earns #1 on the strength of its 444 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 56 plays.

After spending a week at #1, Lodato’s “Neon Lights” drops to #2 this week. The song received 430 spins during the July 25-31 tracking period (-8).

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” concurrently rises one spot to #3, as Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You” drops two places to #4.

Zara Larsson’s “Right Here” meanwhile holds steady in the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

