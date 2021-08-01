Shouse’s “Love Tonight” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Shouse’ “Love Tonight” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Love Tonight” earns #1 on the strength of its 444 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 56 plays.

After spending a week at #1, Lodato’s “Neon Lights” drops to #2 this week. The song received 430 spins during the July 25-31 tracking period (-8).

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” concurrently rises one spot to #3, as Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You” drops two places to #4.

Zara Larsson’s “Right Here” meanwhile holds steady in the #5 position.