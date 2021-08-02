Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens” Earns 9x Platinum Certification In United States

Twenty One Pilots’ hit 2016 single “Heathens” just received a new multi-platinum certification in the United States.
According to the RIAA, the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack cut reached 9x platinum on July 29, 2021. The award signifies 9 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
“Heathens” remains the duo’s second-highest certified single, after the 10x-platinum accredited “Stressed Out.”
A massive hit on digital platforms as well as pop, hot adult contemporary, and alternative radio, “Heathens” ultimately peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Comments
Loading…