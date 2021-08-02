in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens” Earns 9x Platinum Certification In United States

“Heathens” reaches the 9 million unit mark.

Twenty One Pilots [Heathens Video screen | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic]

Twenty One Pilots’ hit 2016 single “Heathens” just received a new multi-platinum certification in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack cut reached 9x platinum on July 29, 2021. The award signifies 9 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Heathens” remains the duo’s second-highest certified single, after the 10x-platinum accredited “Stressed Out.”

A massive hit on digital platforms as well as pop, hot adult contemporary, and alternative radio, “Heathens” ultimately peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

