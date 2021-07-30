in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Billie Eilish album is making an immediate splash on iTunes.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever cover art | Darkroom/Interscope

As the follow-up to a Grammy-winning album from one of music’s most beloved and acclaimed artists, Billie Eilish’s new “Happier Than Ever” was sure to make an immediate impact upon its release.

That impact is already visible on the US iTunes store.

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, holds #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart as of 1AM ET. “Happier Than Ever” takes over #1 from ZZ Top’s “Greatest Hits,” which reached #1 in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill’s passing.

The US iTunes chart tends to be very volatile in the early morning hours on Friday, but “Happier Than Ever” seems like a safe bet to retain its #1 position for the near-term.

