The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

“Stay” seizes the throne from “Beggin.”

Thanks to growing buzz over the song and the release of the full “F*CK LOVE” album, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” ascends to #1 on the newest daily Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

“Stay” received 6,795,123 streams on Wednesday, July 28. The count thrusts the collaboration ahead of Maneskin’s global hit “Beggin,” which grabs #2 courtesy of its 6,660,861 plays.

“Stay” had previously reached #1 on the US Spotify Chart (it is now #2, below Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY”), but the new update marks its first stint at #1 on the global listing.

Powered by “Stay” and a deluxe edition of many other streaming-friendly tracks, The Kid LAROI’s “F*CK LOVE” album is contending for #1 on this week’s Billboard 200.

