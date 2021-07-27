in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Reckless” Headed To Pop Radio, Official Impact Set For August 3

The acclaimed new single is set to launch at pop radio.

After generating fan enthusiasm, critical acclaim, and impressive Spotify numbers, Madison Beer’s “Reckless” will get a chance at pop radio.

The song will officially impact the format in conjunction with the August 3 Mediabase add board; AllAccess first reported this “impact date.”

“Reckless,” which has received a few pre-impact spins based on buzz, is the radio follow-up to Beer’s “BOYSHIT.” The song presently boasts a Spotify streaming tally of 45 million; the official music video has thus far earned 9.5 million YouTube views.

Other songs set to impact pop radio on August 3 include Khalid’s “New Normal” and Olivia Penalva’s “Ex’s.” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” also holds an August 3 impact date, but the song is respected to ride is massive buzz into numerous playlist adds this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

