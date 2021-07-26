in Music News

Songs By Camila Cabello, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign & 070 Shake Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

102.7 KIIS Los Angeles has added five songs to its playlist.

Camila Cabello - Don't Go Yet video screenshot | Epic Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio add board does not close until Tuesday afternoon, but influential station 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles has already confirmed five playlist pickups.

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” Bazzi’s “I Like That,” Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose),” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” and Swedish House Mafia’s “Lifetime (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” have all earned spots on the crucial playlist.

“Don’t Go Yet” is a virtual lock to earn this week’s most added honor, while “I Like That,” “Psycho,” “INDUSTRY BABY,” and “Lifetime” are also likely to post admirable add counts.

Headline Planet will share its complete pop radio add recap Tuesday evening.

070 shakebazzicamila cabellodixie d'ameliodon't go yeti like thatindustry babyjack harlowlifetimelil nas xpsychorubi roseswedish house mafiaty dolla $ign

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

