Songs By Camila Cabello, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign & 070 Shake Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

This week’s Mediabase pop radio add board does not close until Tuesday afternoon, but influential station 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles has already confirmed five playlist pickups.
Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” Bazzi’s “I Like That,” Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose),” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” and Swedish House Mafia’s “Lifetime (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” have all earned spots on the crucial playlist.
“Don’t Go Yet” is a virtual lock to earn this week’s most added honor, while “I Like That,” “Psycho,” “INDUSTRY BABY,” and “Lifetime” are also likely to post admirable add counts.
Headline Planet will share its complete pop radio add recap Tuesday evening.
