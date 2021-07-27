in Music News

John Mayer’s “Shot In The Dark,” “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does,” “Wild Blue,” More Debut On Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs

Numerous songs from “Sob Rock” appear on this week’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

John Mayer - Sob Rock cover | Columbia | Via @Johnmayer on Instagram

As John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” debuts at #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales and #2 on the Billboard 200, numerous songs from the album appear on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

“Shot In The Dark,” the top release-week performer, arrives at #14 on the listing.

Official single “Last Train Home” rises fifteen spots to #17, while “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” debuts at #18.

“Wild Blue” arrives at #21, “Til The Right One Comes” enters at #24, “Why You No Love Me” debuts at #28, and “All I Want Is To Be With You” starts at #30.

