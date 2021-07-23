in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Wins US Sales Race, Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Narrowly Leads For Total US Units

“Sob Rock” and “Faith” were the week’s top two albums.

John Mayer - Sob Rock cover | Columbia | Via @Johnmayer on Instagram

The race between John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” and Pop Smoke’s “Faith” continued to narrow as the week progressed, but based on data from Hits Daily Double, the projected hierarchy ultimately prevailed. The publication says “Sob Rock” won this past week’s US album sales race, while “Faith” led for total US consumption units.

According to Hits, “Sob Rock” sold 62.5K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 86.7K in total first-week consumption.

Hits credits “Faith” with 90.8K units. About 4K came from album sales, with track sales and streams (primarily streams) driving the balance.

Billboard data typically differs only slightly from that reported by Hits, which means “Sob Rock” will likely top this week’s Top Album Sales Chart and “Faith” will rule the Billboard 200 consumption chart. With Hits only reporting a 4K separation between the two albums, however, it is within the realm of possibility that “Sob Rock” will pull ahead in the final Billboard data.

That information should arrive by Sunday evening.

