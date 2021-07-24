in Music News, New Music

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Earns #2 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts, #1 On YouTube Trending Listing

“INDUSTRY BABY” enjoyed an impressive first day in the market.

Industry Baby video screen | Sony Music/Columbia

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s new collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY” captured considerable opening day interest on the major digital platforms.

The new song earns #2 on the US Spotify and Apple Music Charts for Friday, July 23. Spotify, which reveals public streaming stats, notes that the song received an impressive 2,180,169 opening day streams in America.

The “INDUSTRY BABY” video is also resonating; it currently holds #1 on the YouTube “Trending For Music” Chart. The video includes a link to support the Bail X Fund.

Not simply a hot streaming performer, “Industry Baby” is additionally attracting sales interest. The song currently holds a Top 5 position on US iTunes.

