in Music News

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Scored Thursday Night Airplay At Pop Radio

The song is receiving launch attention at pop radio.

Camila Cabello - Don't Go Yet video screenshot | Epic Records

Beginning with its official launch at 12AM ET early Friday morning, Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” has been receiving significant interest at pop radio.

Because its launch technically happened before midnight in other US time zones, some of the initial support counts as Thursday night airplay.

Mediabase reports that San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 and Portland’s Live 95.5, for example, each played the song 3 times prior to midnight in their time zone. Other noteworthy stations like 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, 99.7 NOW San Francisco, 97.1 NOW Los Angeles and Power 96.5 Springfield each offered two Thursday night spins.

The airplay will only grow Friday, as stations throughout the country will be playing the song hourly.

camila cabellodon't go yet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chase Stokes To Support “Outer Banks” On July 28 “Good Morning America”

Report: John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Wins US Sales Race, Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Narrowly Leads For Total US Units