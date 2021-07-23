Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Scored Thursday Night Airplay At Pop Radio

Beginning with its official launch at 12AM ET early Friday morning, Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” has been receiving significant interest at pop radio.

Because its launch technically happened before midnight in other US time zones, some of the initial support counts as Thursday night airplay.

Mediabase reports that San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 and Portland’s Live 95.5, for example, each played the song 3 times prior to midnight in their time zone. Other noteworthy stations like 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, 99.7 NOW San Francisco, 97.1 NOW Los Angeles and Power 96.5 Springfield each offered two Thursday night spins.

The airplay will only grow Friday, as stations throughout the country will be playing the song hourly.