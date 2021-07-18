The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Reaches Top 30

Based on just two days of airplay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” debuted at #38 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Following its first full week in the market, the collaboration soars into the Top 20.

Played 4,835 times during the July 11-17 tracking period, “Stay” vaults to #20 on this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 3,867, positioning “Stay” as the week’s greatest airplay gainer.

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” one of last week’s other high-profile new releases, concurrently rises fourteen places to make its chart debut at #29. The new Post Malone single received 2,192 tracking week spins (+1,690).

“Motley Crew,” notably, follows “Stay” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” as the #3 airplay gainer.