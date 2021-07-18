Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio; Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Joins Top 15

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” earns a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Up two places, the Ed Sheeran hit grabs #5 on this week’s chart.
“Bad Habits” scored 12,587 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, which was only its fourth week in the market. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,693 spins.
— As “Bad Habits” hits the Top 5, Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” secures a Top 15 position. The song, which received 6,131 spins during the tracking week (+467), rises one spot to #15.
Comments
Loading…