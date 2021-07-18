in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio; Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Joins Top 15

“Bad Habits” and “Arcade” make moves at pop radio.

Ed Sheeran in Bad Habits | Video screen | Atlantic/WMG

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” earns a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places, the Ed Sheeran hit grabs #5 on this week’s chart.

“Bad Habits” scored 12,587 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, which was only its fourth week in the market. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,693 spins.

— As “Bad Habits” hits the Top 5, Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” secures a Top 15 position. The song, which received 6,131 spins during the tracking week (+467), rises one spot to #15.

