Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Waiting For You” takes over the top spot at dance radio.

Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Waiting For You” earns #1 on the strength of its 440 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 95.

“Waiting For You” follows “So Hot,” “Picture Us,” and “Underwater” in becoming Englund’s fourth #1 at the format. She, impressively, needed only a little more than fourteen months to accumulate the four number ones.

Played 367 times during the July 11-17 tracking period (+53), Lodato’s “Neon Lights” takes #2 this week. Vassy & Bonka’s “Chase” slides two spots to #3, and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” drops two places to #4. Noizu’s “Summer 91 (Looking Back)” descends two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

