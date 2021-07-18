Songs By Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, Kane Brown & Blackbear, Nic D Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch Top 50

Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Maroon 5’s “Lost,” Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory,” and Nic D’s “Fine Apple” join Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” in debuting on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “NDA” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The new Billie Eilish single received 1,438 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 992.

Up eight places, “Lost” earns #37 on this week’s chart. The “Beautiful Mistakes” follow-up posted a tracking period play count of 970 (+522).

Played 964 times during the tracking period (+820), “Memory” jumps twenty-five places to #38.

“Fine Apple,” which received 782 spins (+172), concurrently rises one spot to #40.

— As the aforementioned songs debut on the chart, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” and Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” make moves just below. The two songs officially earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 278 times during the tracking period (+62), “Thot Sh*t” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #55 last week.

Up three places, “Late At Night” takes #50 with 258 spins (-6)