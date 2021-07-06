in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Dua Lipa single tops this week’s add board.

Dua Lipa in Love Again | video screen | Warner

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” won a considerable amount of support in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.

Picked up by 56 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Love Again” ranks as the format’s most added song.

“Love Again” had already made the airplay chart based on pre-impact spins. With so many new stations on board, the song should have no trouble continuing its climb.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right,” which landed at 36 new stations, takes second place this week. With 20 adds each, Trinidad Cardona’s “Dinero” and Tate McRae & Khalid’s “working” tie for third on the Mediabase add board.

Maroon 5’s “Lost” and Tones and I’s “Cloudy Day” share fifth place; each landed at 15 stations.

