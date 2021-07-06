WILLOW & Travis Barker’s “Transparent Soul” Scores Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” continues to gain traction at alternative radio.

Picked up by another 20 Mediabase-monitored stations this wee, the collaboration ranks as the format’s most added song.

Bastille’s “Distorted Light Beam,” which topped last week’s add board, takes second place this week. The single landed at 18 new stations.

Credited with 14 new adds, twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” takes third place on the add board. Imagine Dragons’ new “Wrecked” scores fourth place with 12 adds.

A new playlist pickup for 10 stations, Surf Curse’s “Freaks” ranks as the week’s fifth-most added song.