Big Red Machine & Taylor Swift’s “Renegade” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Big Red Machine & Taylor Swift - Renegade video screen | Video directed by Michael Brown | Ingrid Stella Music/YouTube
Big Red Machine’s “Renegade (featuring Taylor Swift)” unsurprisingly earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.
The new single won support from 41 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.
Picked up by 21 stations, American Authors’ “Nice and Easy (with Mark McGrath)” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” follows in third with 17 new adds, while an add count of 10 slots Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” in fourth.
Maroon 5’s “Lost,” which landed at 7 stations, grabs fifth place.
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
