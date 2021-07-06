in Music News

Big Red Machine & Taylor Swift’s “Renegade” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Renegade” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Big Red Machine & Taylor Swift - Renegade video screen | Video directed by Michael Brown | Ingrid Stella Music/YouTube

Big Red Machine’s “Renegade (featuring Taylor Swift)” unsurprisingly earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The new single won support from 41 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 21 stations, American Authors’ “Nice and Easy (with Mark McGrath)” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” follows in third with 17 new adds, while an add count of 10 slots Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” in fourth.

Maroon 5’s “Lost,” which landed at 7 stations, grabs fifth place.

