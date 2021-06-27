in Music News

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Levitating” remains the song to beat at pop radio.

DaBaby and Dua Lipa in Levitating | Remix video screen | Warner Music

Dua Lipa’s enduring smash “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~17,973 times during the June 20-26 tracking period, “Levitating” earns a third week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 206, but still keeps “Levitating” ahead of the pack.

Up three places, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” moves into #2 this week. The “Planet Her” collaboration received ~17,228 spins (+1,973).

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” rises one spot to #3, and Ariana Grande’s “pov” slips a place to #4. Down three places, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” earns #5 on the official pop chart.

ariana grandedababydaniel caesardoja catdua lipagiveonJustin Bieberlevitatingszathe governor

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

