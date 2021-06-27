in Music News

Kali Uchis’ “Telepatia” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Makes Top 20

“telepatia” and “Arcade” rise on this week’s pop chart.

Kali Uchis’ “telepatía” and Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former song enters the Top 15, while the latter scores a Top 20 position.

Played 6,956 times during the June 20-26 tracking period, “telepatía” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week airplay gain of 202.

“Arcade” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #20. The past “Eurovision Song Contest” winner posted a tracking period play count of 4,960, marking a gain of 669 over the prior week’s mark.

As previously reported, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” holds at #1 on this week’s chart.

