Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Up one spot from last week, “Beautiful Mistakes” seizes the throne from Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby).”
The Maroon 5-Megan Thee Stallion song received ~6,210 spins during the June 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 218.
“Levitating” slides to #2 this week, while The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” spends another week at #3. Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” stays at #4, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” rises one spot to #5.
