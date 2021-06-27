in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Rodrigo now has two songs inside the Top 10.

Olivia Rodrigo in deja vu | VIdeo screen | Geffen/Interscope

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” entered the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week, another Olivia Rodrigo single joins the region.

Up five places, Rodrigo’s “deja vu” earns #7 on the new chart. “Deja vu” received ~11,530 spins during the June 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,307.

With the aforementioned “good 4 u” up four spots to #6, Rodrigo impressively has two songs inside this week’s active Top 10.

Rodrigo notably released “deja vu” more than a month prior to “good 4 u,” but the latter quickly developed the momentum advantage and ultimately moved ahead. Its meteoric rise did not, however, drive the downfall of “deja vu.”

Indeed, the song held up well in the aftermath of the “good 4 u” release. This week, it week reaches a new chart milestone thanks to ongoing audience interest (interest that was amplified by the release of Rodrigo’s entire “SOUR” album on May 21).

deja vu good 4 u olivia rodrigo

