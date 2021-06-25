in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Planet Her” takes over the #1 spot on iTunes.

Doja Cat - Planet Her cover courtesy of RCA Records

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” is off to a strong start on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The album, which launched at midnight, reached #1 on the all-genre listing early Friday morning. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 2:30AM ET.

“Planet Her” seized the throne from Beartooth’s “Below,” which reached #1 in the near-immediate aftermath of its midnight release. The Beartooth album is now #2 on the chart.

Gary Allan’s “Ruthless” and Tyler, The Creator’s “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” both new releases, respectively follow at #3 and #4. Light The Torch’s new “You Will Be The Death Of Me” occupies the #5 position.

