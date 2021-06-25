Pop Radio Listeners Are Loving Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”

Evidenced by its record-breaking streaming numbers and strong sales figures, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” has been greatly resonating with digital music consumers.

Evidenced by its exceptional numbers in the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, “good 4 u” is also majorly connecting with pop radio listeners.

According to the report, which surveys pop radio audiences, “good 4 u” is receiving a positive reaction from 69.9% of listeners, a negative reaction from 18.5%, and thus a (rounded) “net positive” score of 51.3%. A whopping 37.3% of listeners, moreover, identify the Rodrigo smash as a “favorite.”

Of the 17 songs in this week’s report, “good 4 u” boasts the #2 positive score, the #2 (second-lowest) negative score, the #1 net positive score (tied with Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO”), and the #1 favorite score. Based on the Mediabase/CMM methodology, “good 4 u” also (unsurprisingly) has the best hit potential.

Strong callouts are nothing new for Rodrigo, whose debut single “drivers license” fared well during its run earlier this year. Her “deja vu” joins “good 4 u” near the top of this week’s callout report.