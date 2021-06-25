in TV News

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise “Late Late Show With James Corden” Appearance Ahead Of Residency

Corden made an appearance on Thursday’s episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, June 24, 2021 with guest Ed Sheeran. Pictured with: Dave Piendak. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Ed Sheeran will be appearing on each of next week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes.

He did not, however, wait until then to make his presence felt on the show. The superstar singer-songwriter also made a surprise appearance during the Thursday, June 24 edition of the late-night talk show.

The idea behind the appearance was that Sheeran was “taking notes” prior to his residency. Comedically, the process involved him interrupting host James Corden’s flow.

Thursday’s “Corden” visit coincided with the midnight release of Sheeran’s new single “Bad Habits.”

Following the segment, CBS shared photos and a video clip:

The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, June 24, 2021 with guest Ed Sheeran. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, June 24, 2021 with guest Ed Sheeran. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, June 24, 2021 with guest Ed Sheeran. Pictured with: Dave Piendak. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

cbsed sheeranjames cordenthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart (Update)

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart