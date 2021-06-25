Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise “Late Late Show With James Corden” Appearance Ahead Of Residency

Ed Sheeran will be appearing on each of next week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes.

He did not, however, wait until then to make his presence felt on the show. The superstar singer-songwriter also made a surprise appearance during the Thursday, June 24 edition of the late-night talk show.

The idea behind the appearance was that Sheeran was “taking notes” prior to his residency. Comedically, the process involved him interrupting host James Corden’s flow.

Thursday’s “Corden” visit coincided with the midnight release of Sheeran’s new single “Bad Habits.”

Following the segment, CBS shared photos and a video clip: