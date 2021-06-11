Mammoth WVH’s Debut Album Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Mammoth WVH’s eagerly anticipated, self-titled debut album launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it received a very warm welcome from digital music buyers.

The album quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart — and remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:45AM ET early Friday morning.

Bo Burnham’s new “Inside (The Songs)” follows at #2 on the chart, while Crowder’s new “Milk & Honey” occupies the chart’s #3 position.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” soundtrack (#4) and Maroon 5’s “Jordi” (#5), both newcomers as well, complete the chart’s current Top 5.

The iTunes chart tends to be very volatile on Friday morning, so the aforementioned positions could definitely change in the coming hours.