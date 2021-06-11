in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Mammoth WVH’s Debut Album Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The Mammoth WVH release is making a big early impact on iTunes.

Mammoth WVH album cover | EX1 Records

Mammoth WVH’s eagerly anticipated, self-titled debut album launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it received a very warm welcome from digital music buyers.

The album quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart — and remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:45AM ET early Friday morning.

Bo Burnham’s new “Inside (The Songs)” follows at #2 on the chart, while Crowder’s new “Milk & Honey” occupies the chart’s #3 position.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” soundtrack (#4) and Maroon 5’s “Jordi” (#5), both newcomers as well, complete the chart’s current Top 5.

The iTunes chart tends to be very volatile on Friday morning, so the aforementioned positions could definitely change in the coming hours.

bo burnhamcrowderlin-manuel mirandamammoth wvhmaroon 5

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Clairo Performs New Song “Blouse” On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)