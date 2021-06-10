in TV News

First Look: Clairo Performs New Song “Blouse” On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Thursday’s “Fallon” features an in-studio performance from Clairo.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1477 -- Pictured: Musical guest Clairo performs on Thursday, June 10, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Clairo takes the stage on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The stage, in this case, is not of the metaphorical variety. Clairo performs her new song “Blouse” from inside the actual “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” studio; on-site musical performances have been decidedly uncommon since social distancing commenced last year.

In addition to the in-studio performance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features remote interviews with Jason Momoa and Rose Byrne. The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, and video highlights will be posted upon availability.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from Thursday’s taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1477 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jason Momoa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 10, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1477 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rose Byrne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 10, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

